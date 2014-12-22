BRIEF-Sahara Hospitality Q1 profit falls
* Q1 revenue 3.2 million rials versus 3.2 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2n20CZc) Further company coverage:
MILAN Dec 22 Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Monday it had sold non-performing loans worth 380 million euros to U.S. private equity firm Fortress Investment Group, the latest in a raft of disposals of soured debts by Italian banks.
Monte dei Paschi had signed a similar deal with Fortress for bad loans with a book value of 500 million euros in June.
In a statement, Italy's No.3 lender said however that the economic impact of the sale would not be significant as these assets are normally sold at a big discount.
Earlier on Monday Credito Valtelllinese said it had signed a partnership with business credit data provider Cerved for the management of 2.4 billion euros of bad loans. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)
* Terminates works contract with Intermass for construction of three towers in Jumeirah village circle due to economic reason Source:(http://bit.ly/2mLfNDJ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Standard Chartered said on Thursday it would keep its best lending rate unchanged at 5.25 percent in Hong Kong, even after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point for the second time in three months.