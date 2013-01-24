ROME Jan 24 Monte dei Paschi di Siena has
identified possible new measures to meet a hefty loss on
derivatives trades that have come to light this week, Chief
Executive Fabrizio Viola said on Thursday in a letter to the
bank's staff.
Fabrizio Viola said the bank had already recently requested
state loans of 500 million euros in the form of so-called "Monti
bonds", named after Prime Minister Mario Monti, and "further
possible measures have been found that could prove necessary."
The letter gave no further details.
Viola has said the bank, Italy's third largest, could face
losses of as much as 720 million euros ($956 million) on past
trades in financial derivatives, sparking heavy losses this week
in Monte Paschi's share price.
