ROME Nov 18 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
would consider an offer from a foreign investor were
it to come along but to date potential bidders "are not lining
up" to buy the bank, the chairman of the troubled lender said on
Tuesday.
"If a foreigner showed up with a check in his mouth we would
examine it but today I can't see people lining up," Alessandro
Profumo told reporters.
"If they (the foreign investor) had business in Italy there
would be potential synergies and so they could pay more," he
added.
Speculation over the future of Monte Paschi, founded in
1472, has increased sharply since the bank failed European
Central Bank health checks with a capital shortfall of 2.1
billion euros.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes)