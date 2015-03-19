Ex-Nigerian oil minister charged with money laundering - financial crimes agency
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
ROME, March 19 The chairman of a key shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Thursday he hoped the current top managers of the troubled Italian bank would stay on until it has sealed a merger with a rival.
On Wednesday the Monte dei Paschi banking foundation drew up a list of nominees for the upcoming renewal of the bank's board. Under a shareholder agreement with two other key investors in the Tuscan bank, the foundation is allowed to name the chairman.
"The list is ready. We hope the two helmsmen will stay on at least until the turnaround of the bank is completed, which means until a merger is sealed," foundation Chairman Marcello Clarich told reporters in Rome.
Il Sole 24 Ore daily said on Sunday that Monte Paschi Chairman Alessandro Profumo would leave after a planned cash call and only CEO Fabrizio Viola would stay on until the merger. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte,)
LAGOS, April 5 Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has been charged with money laundering, the country's financial crimes agency said on Wednesday.
* Says its shareholders approved distribution of dividend of 150 denars per share on its 2016 profit
* Announces that it has sold its $120 million share in $2.5 billion Dakota Access Pipeline loan