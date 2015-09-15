BRIEF-Nedbank comments on credit ratings actions by Standard and Poor's and Moody's
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
SIENA, Italy, Sept 15 Shareholders at Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena approved on Tuesday the appointment of Massimo Tononi, former head of the Milan stock exchange, as chairman of the bank.
Tononi replaces Alessandro Profumo who left Italy's No. 3 lender in August.
Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a European banking sector health-check last year, is carrying out a painful turnaround plan and looking for a buyer.
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.
