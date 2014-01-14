SIENA, Italy Jan 14 The chairman and the chief executive of Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena will remain in their jobs despite being forced to delay a capital increase by the bank's top investor, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

"Yes," the source said when asked if Chairman Alessandro Profumo and CEO Fabrizio Viola would stay on after a board meeting discussed their fate on Tuesday.

The two had threatened to resign last month after a shareholder meeting voted down their proposal to launch the 3-billion euro ($4.11 billion) rights issue in January. The cash call has been postponed until mid-May at the earliest.

