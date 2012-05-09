MILAN May 9 Italian tax police searched the offices of Milan-based investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday in connection with a probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 2007 acquisition of smaller lender Antonveneta, a source close to Mediobanca.

Earlier, prosecutors said they had ordered searches at the headquarters of Monte dei Paschi, its main shareholder and several Italian and foreign financial institutions as part of the probe.

Mediobanca's offices were searched as "an informed party" in the operation. Mediobanca was one of Monte dei Paschi's advisers in the Antonveneta deal.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)