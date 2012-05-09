MILAN May 9 Italian tax police searched the
offices of Milan-based investment bank Mediobanca on Wednesday
in connection with a probe into Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena's 2007 acquisition of smaller lender Antonveneta, a source
close to Mediobanca.
Earlier, prosecutors said they had ordered searches at the
headquarters of Monte dei Paschi, its main shareholder
and several Italian and foreign financial institutions as part
of the probe.
Mediobanca's offices were searched as "an informed party" in
the operation. Mediobanca was one of Monte dei Paschi's advisers
in the Antonveneta deal.
