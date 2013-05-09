BRIEF-Gladstone Land announces common stock offering
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN May 9 Rating agency Moody's cut its debt and deposit ratings on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena by three notches on Thursday, citing pressures from Italy's weak economy on the bank's credit profile.
Moody's also said it downgraded Monte dei Paschi's mortgage covered bonds, worth 7.77 billion euros, to Ba1 from Baa1.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank by branch network, was forced to take a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros in February to plug a capital shortfall exacerbated by derivative contracts currently at the centre of a criminal inquiry over alleged fraud.
"Moody's believes that significant macroeconomic pressures will cause problem loans to increase further as a percentage of gross loans in 2013 and 2014," the agency said in a statement.
(Reporting by Antonella Ciancio; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Gladstone Land Corp - company intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, fund future property acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PANAMA CITY, March 7 Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, 83, is in a critical condition after an operation on Tuesday to remove a benign tumor from his brain, his family said.
* Urban Edge Properties increases its unsecured revolving credit facility to $600 million and extends maturity