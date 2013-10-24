LONDON Oct 24 A British court on Thursday
rejected an attempt by Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
to halt legal action by Japan's Nomura over
risky derivatives trades that got the Tuscan bank into trouble.
The complex deals agreed in 2009 between the two banks are
already the subject of criminal investigations in Italy, and
Monte dei Paschi is seeking damages from Nomura in a Florence
court.
Nomura, which denies any wrongdoing, launched its own legal
action against Monte dei Paschi in the High Court in London in
March, seeking a series of court declarations including that the
contracts between the banks are valid.
Monte dei Paschi responded by challenging the jurisdiction
of the English court over the matter, but Mr Justice Eder
rejected the Italian lender's arguments.
"I reject the application by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
and refuse to order a stay of these English proceedings," the
judge said in a very brief court hearing.
A detailed written judgment giving the reasons for his
ruling will be made public later on Thursday.