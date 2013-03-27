BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
MILAN/SIENA, March 27 Italy's tax police searched the Milan offices of Japanese bank Nomura on Wednesday as part of a judicial investigation into Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, judicial sources said.
One of the sources said the financial police were looking for emails and documents, without elaborating.
Prosecutors in the city of Siena where Monte dei Paschi is based are investigating losses linked to risky derivatives trades carried out under Monte dei Paschi's previous management. One of the trades, known as Alexandria, was carried out with Nomura.
Nomura declined to comment.
(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene and Stephen Jewkes)
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
* Rivernorth Capital Management Llc reports a 11 percent passive stake in Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp as of February 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9TjdZ) Further company coverage:
March 10 Eduardo Vivas, an executive in charge of shaping one of LinkedIn's biggest revenue generators, plans to leave, a company spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.