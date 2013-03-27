MILAN/SIENA, March 27 Italy's tax police searched the Milan offices of Japanese bank Nomura on Wednesday as part of a judicial investigation into Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, judicial sources said.

One of the sources said the financial police were looking for emails and documents, without elaborating.

Prosecutors in the city of Siena where Monte dei Paschi is based are investigating losses linked to risky derivatives trades carried out under Monte dei Paschi's previous management. One of the trades, known as Alexandria, was carried out with Nomura.

Nomura declined to comment.

