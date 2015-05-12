MILAN May 12 Monte dei Paschi di Siena's net exposure to Nomura rose to 4.7 billion euros ($5.3 billion) at the end of March from 4 billion euros three months earlier, the Italian bank said in an interim report posted on its website.

The bank said the exposure now accounted for 48.8 percent of its total capital, up from 34.7 percent at the end of December. The limit allowed by regulators for bank's exposures to a single party is 25 percent.

The exposure is linked to a 2009 derivative trade known as Alexandria. At the request of the European Central Bank, the bank is looking at ways to bring the exposure back within regulatory limits by July 26, including by terminating the trade. ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)