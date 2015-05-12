MILAN May 12 Monte dei Paschi di Siena's
net exposure to Nomura rose to 4.7 billion
euros ($5.3 billion) at the end of March from 4 billion euros
three months earlier, the Italian bank said in an interim report
posted on its website.
The bank said the exposure now accounted for 48.8 percent of
its total capital, up from 34.7 percent at the end of December.
The limit allowed by regulators for bank's exposures to a single
party is 25 percent.
The exposure is linked to a 2009 derivative trade known as
Alexandria. At the request of the European Central Bank, the
bank is looking at ways to bring the exposure back within
regulatory limits by July 26, including by terminating the
trade.
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)