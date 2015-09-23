(Adds Viola saying Normura litigation has ended, financial details)

MILAN, Sept 23 Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Wednesday it had reached an agreement with Nomura International for the early termination of the so-called Alexandria derivative trade that has been bleeding money at the Italian lender.

In a statement, Monte Paschi said the deal on the terms and conditions for early termination of the transactions entered into in 2009 would have a positive impact on its capital ratios and its net interest income.

"This step is important for the future development of the bank and helps our constant effort to improve the overall strength and relaunch of MPS," the lender's CEO Fabrizio Viola said.

He added the agreement brought all litigation with Nomura to an end.

Italy's oldest bank had a 4.7 billion euro net exposure to Nomura at the end of March, most of it with the 2009 loss-making Alexandria trade.

The deal will boost the lender's transitional Basel 3 CET1 ratio by 56 basis points and its fully-loaded Basel 3 CET1 ratio by 70 bps, Monte Paschi said.

It said the agreement would entail a lower cost of unwinding the trade worth about 440 million euros.

The agreement will have a negative one-off impact after tax on 2015 results of around 88 million euros, Monte Paschi added.

It said it would have a positive impact in terms of liquidity of around 500 million euros.

