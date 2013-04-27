BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
March 8 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
SIENA, Italy, April 27 An Italian judge has rejected an order to seize around 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) of assets from Nomura as part of a probe into suspected fraud involving troubled lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a judicial and a legal source said on Saturday.
Prosecutors in Siena are investigating risky derivatives trades that have endangered the survival of Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank.
They ordered the seizure of around 1.8 bln euros of assets from the Japanese bank on April 16, but the court has rejected their request to have it validated.
A spokeswoman for Nomura in Italy had no immediate comment. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Danilo Masoni)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).