SIENA, Italy Sept 15 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Tuesday it was looking to speed up a
plan to sell bad loans and could possibly even raise its current
target of selling 5.5 billion euros ($6 billion) of soured debts
by 2018.
Speaking at a shareholder meeting, CEO Fabrizio Viola said
bad loans were the biggest problem for the bank, which has 23.7
billion euros of soured debts - the highest proportion of total
loans among Italian lenders.
Viola confirmed reports that the bank is at present seeking
to sell a portfolio of non-performing loans worth 1.8 billion
euros, after selling 1 billion euros of bad loans earlier this
year.
Under its updated business plan, Monte dei Paschi must sell
2 billion euros of bad debts this year and the rest between 2016
and 2018.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Silvia Aloisi)