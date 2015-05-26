MILAN May 26 A shareholder pact between three
core investors in Monte dei Paschi di Siena
encompasses a 5.48 percent stake in the bank, down from 9
percent previously, the investors said in a joint statement.
The Monte dei Paschi banking foundation shareholder said on
Monday it had cut its stake in the bank to 1.55 percent from 2.5
percent after the expiry of a first lock-up period in mid-May.
BTG Pactual has also trimmed its stake to 1.9 percent from 2
percent.
The third investor is Fintech Advisory, with an unchanged
4.5 percent stake.
Only part of the three investors' stakes are tied up in the
pact.
The second lock-up period expires on July 31 for BTG Pactual
and on March 31, 2016 for the foundation and Fintech.
Monte dei Paschi is currently in the middle of a 3-billion
euro capital increase.
