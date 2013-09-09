(Repeats to fix typo in headline)
MILAN, Sept 9 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Monday it expected to approve a new,
tougher restructuring plan on Sept. 24 to win a green light from
the European Commission for a 4.1 billion euro state bailout.
The plan will include a 2.5 billion euro capital increase to
be carried out in 2014, the Italian economy ministry said late
on Sunday. That is more than twice the amount original planned
by Monte dei Paschi and is equivalent to the bank's current
market capitalization.
The bank said in a statement its board would meet on Sept.
11 to discuss the new plan's guidelines, in order to approve it
on Sept. 24.
