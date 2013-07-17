MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may have soft tone with U.S. stock futures down
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
BRUSSELS, July 17 The European Commission is in talks with Italy over a restructuring plan submitted by Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena but no agreement has been reached yet, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
Monte dei Paschi, which received a 4.1 billion euro state bailout earlier this year, sent its turnaround plan to the EU last month to win approval for the loans.
"Recently I communicated some of our points to the (Italian) minister of finance," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters.
"The conversation continues. We need to find an agreement over the restructuring plan but we are not yet at the end of this conversation," he said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)
DUBAI, March 6 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone on Monday with U.S. stock futures weak and in the absence of positive news within the region.
* FY revenues grew 4.2 pct to 235.9 million Swiss francs ($233.96 million)
* Prime Concept entered into agency and advisory services agreement with Lian Xin