MILAN Oct 7 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
unveiled on Monday a tough turnaround plan aimed at
regaining profitability and winning investors' favour to fend
off nationalisation.
In a statement, the bank said it aimed to fully repay state
loans taken to plug a capital hole by 2017 and make by then a
net profit of 900 million euros ($1.22 billion).
The European Commission had asked Monte Paschi's top
management to draft a new restructuring plan as a condition to
grant its green light to a multi-billion euro state bailout. The
Commission has also requested that Monte dei Paschi carries out
a 2.5 billion euro capital hike, which the bank says it will
execute in 2014.
($1 = 0.7368 euros)
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca, Editing by Stephen Jewkes)