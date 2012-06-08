MILAN, June 8 Italy's No. 3 bank, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, has delayed the presentation of its three-year business plan to June 26, after the elections in Greece scheduled for June 17.

The bank, which posted a 4.7 billion euros net loss in 2011, said in a statement on Friday it will meet on June 25 to examine the 2012-2015 business plan and present it the following day.

Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola said last month the plan would be presented to the market on June 15.

The statement gave no reason for the delay, but sources close to the matter said the bank though it was wiser to wait until after the Greek elections to approve the plan.

Greece's election is being billed as a referendum on whether to stay in the euro zone. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)