MILAN, Sept 11 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena
said on Wednesday its board had discussed the
guidelines for a new restructuring plan as it seeks to win a
green light from the European Commission for a 4.1 billion euro
($5.45 billion) state bailout.
The new plan will be submitted to the board for approval on
Sept. 24, the lender said in a note, without giving any details.
Italy's third largest bank said earlier this week it would
approve a tougher than initially expected restructuring plan to
comply with European Union demands, confirming investor fears it
is struggling to emerge from the euro zone debt crisis.
The EU told the bank over the weekend to carry out a 2.5
billion euro capital increase if it wants EU approval of the
state bailout it received earlier this year.
The required cash call is more than twice the 1 billion euro
capital increase initially planned by the bank and matches the
lender's current market capitalisation, raising the prospect of
Monte dei Paschi falling under direct state control.
Speaking at a separate event late on Wednesday, Chief
Executive Fabrizio Viola said the new plan would be very similar
to the original one put together in June, but it included
various strengthening measures to better respond to an economic
scenario that has since worsened.
Asked if it would be possible to save the bank, he said: "It
will be very difficult, but it is doable."
"The main hope is that the overall environment does not
deteriorate and that in the medium to long term the market
improves," he told journalists on the sidelines of a
pharmaceuticals conference in Florence.
The latest financial woes compound ongoing legal troubles
the 540-year-old lender is facing over its expensive acquisition
of rival Antonveneta in 2008 and loss-making derivative trades
the Siena-based bank made in the deal's aftermath.
Though the bank is the only Italian lender among several
European banks to have got state aid, its woes have become a
symbol of the deeper troubles of Italy's financial sector - an
economy that has not grown in more than a decade and clumsy
ownership structures often more focused on politics than
business.
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak in Milan and Silvia Ognibene in
Florence; editing by David Evans)