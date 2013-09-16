BRUSSELS, Sept 16 A new, tougher restructuring plan to be submitted to the European Commission by Italy's Monte dei Paschi as condition for receiving state aid will cover a five-year period to 2018, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.

An initial turnaround plan presented by the bank in 2012 was due to end in 2015.

Extending the plan to 2018 gives the Italian lender more time to restore profitability, fix its balance sheet and reduce its exposure to Italian government bonds. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, Writing by Silvia Aloisi, Editing by Lisa Jucca)