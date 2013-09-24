* Plan demanded by EU to approve 4.1 bln euro bailout
* Restructuring includes 2.5 bln euro capital increase
* Bank needs to find private investors to avoid
nationalisation
By Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei
MILAN/ROME, Sept 24 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
, Italy's third-biggest lender, is set to approve a
drastic restructuring plan on Tuesday aimed at winning the
European Union's green light for a 4.1 billion euro state
bailout and averting nationalisation.
The world's oldest bank was brought close to financial
collapse by the euro zone debt crisis and is engulfed in a
judicial probe over its costly purchase of a rival in 2007 and
loss-making derivative trades it made in the deal's aftermath.
Under pressure from Brussels, the bank must embark on a
toughened-up turnaround plan that includes a 2.5 billion euro
capital increase in 2014 - more than twice the amount originally
pencilled by its managers.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said this month
that should Monte Paschi fail to raise the funds on the market,
the government would have to convert into equity the state loans
it gave to the bank in February, effectively taking it over.
The possibility that the Italian treasury could take a stake
in the bank was already contemplated under the terms of the
government's bailout scheme. This states that if Monte dei
Paschi cannot pay its annual nine percent coupon on the state
loans, it will issue shares to the treasury.
However the sheer size of the capital increase demanded by
the EU, the third cash call for the bank since 2008 excluding
the bailout, makes the prospect of Monte dei Paschi falling
under direct government control a lot more likely.
The EU has also requested that the Siena-based lender,
founded in 1472, shed more jobs and branches, cut the salaries
of its top managers and gradually wind down its 29 billion euros
Italian government bond portfolio.
Monte dei Paschi is already cutting 4,600 jobs and shutting
400 branches under a previous turnaround plan which the EU
thought was too soft.
The new plan, to be approved by the bank's board on Tuesday,
will be presented to investors before the market opens the
following day.
In another sign that the lender is bowing to pressure from
Brussels, it cancelled coupon payments on three hybrid loans
coming due at the end of the month. Almunia had told the Italian
government in July that bond holders should share some of the
pain of the bank's rescue.
Monte dei Paschi has posted total net losses of nearly 8
billion euros in the past two years, and most analysts do not
expect it to return to profit before 2015.
Without the bailout, its core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of a
bank's financial strength - would fall to just 6.5 percent, well
below a minimum of nine percent required by the European Banking
Authority, analysts estimate.
The bank's judicial woes are also coming to a head. On
Monday, the lender asked a London court to stay or dismiss legal
action by Japan's Nomura over a risky 2009 derivative
trade.
And on Thursday three of the bank's former top managers will
stand trial in Siena on charges they hid from regulators the
true nature of the trade with Nomura, which prosecutors allege
was made to conceal losses.
(Editing by David Evans)