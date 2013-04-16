ROME, April 16 Officials from Italy's Guardia di Finanza financial police visited the headquarters of the Bank of Italy on Tuesday as part of an investigation into troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a person close to the matter said.

No comment was immediately available from either the Bank of Italy or Monte Paschi.

Italy's third-biggest bank has been rocked by a scandal over a series of opaque derivatives deals connected with the costly 2007 acquisition of its rival Banca Antonveneta. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; Editing by David Holmes)