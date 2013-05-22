MILAN May 22 A board member at Italy's troubled
lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena is being investigated
over allegations of breaking insider trading rules and has been
suspended, a judicial source said on Wednesday.
Prosecutors in Siena allege that the board member, Michele
Briamonte, leaked to the press the content of a board meeting
during which it was decided to seek damages from two former
executives as well as investment banks Nomura and
Deutsche Bank over losses on financial derivatives
contracts, the source said.
Lawyers for Briamonte said in an e-mailed statement the
allegations against their client were groundless and the
measures taken against him wrongful.
The judicial source said Briamonte would be initially
suspended from his functions for two months, but the measure
could be prolonged.
No comment was immediately available from the bank.
(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene and Silvia Aloisi; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)