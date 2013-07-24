FLORENCE, July 24 Prosecutors probing Monte dei Paschi di Siena have appealed to Italy's top court against a ruling that stopped them seizing 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) from Japan's Nomura, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

The prosecutors had ordered the asset seizure on April 15 as part of a probe into the derivative contracts that brought Italy's third biggest lender close to collapse, including a 2009 trade with Nomura known as "Alexandria".

However a judge blocked their request at the end of April, saying there was no evidence the Japanese broker had made wrongful or disproportionate gains from the deal. An appeals court upheld that ruling on July 13.

The new appeal by the Siena prosecutors, lodged with Italy's Cassation Court, is final.

Nomura has denied any suggestion of wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Paola Arosio and David Evans)