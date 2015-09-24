MILAN, Sept 24 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena still expects to turn in a profit in 2015 after
reaching a settlement with Nomura that will have a net
negative impact of 88 million euros on this year's accounts, its
outgoing chief financial officer said.
Bernardo Mingrone also told analysts on a conference call
that the deal with Nomura, which closed a loss-making derivative
trade that was bleeding money at the Italian bank, would boost
its net interest income by about 40 million euros a year going
forward.
As a result of the deal, Monte dei Paschi's pro-forma
fully-loaded CET 1 ratio rises to 11.4 percent from 10.7 percent
at the end of June, the bank said. The transitional CET 1 ratio
rises to 11.9 percent from 11.3 percent.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)