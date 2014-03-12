ROME, March 12 Monte dei Paschi di Siena
Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday that he
is not concerned about the nationality of possible investors in
the troubled bank as long as they back a medium- to long-term
recovery plan.
"I'd stop talking about the nationality of shareholders; I'd
focus on the nationality of the bank," Profumo told reporters on
the sidelines on of a conference in Rome.
"I hope that they can be shareholders who believe in the
project to relaunch the bank in the medium- to long-term."
Profumo also said that foreign investors see Italian banks,
including Monte Paschi, as well priced.
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Steve Scherer)