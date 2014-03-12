ROME, March 12 Monte dei Paschi di Siena Chairman Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday that he is not concerned about the nationality of possible investors in the troubled bank as long as they back a medium- to long-term recovery plan.

"I'd stop talking about the nationality of shareholders; I'd focus on the nationality of the bank," Profumo told reporters on the sidelines on of a conference in Rome.

"I hope that they can be shareholders who believe in the project to relaunch the bank in the medium- to long-term."

Profumo also said that foreign investors see Italian banks, including Monte Paschi, as well priced. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Steve Scherer)