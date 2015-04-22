MILAN, April 22 Credit rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday it cut Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena's deposit and senior debt ratings to B3 from B1.

The outlook on the deposit and senior unsecured rating is negative, the rating agency said, adding it expected Monte dei Paschi's profitability and asset quality to remain under pressure in the coming 12 months. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)