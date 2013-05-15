Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday:
MILAN May 15 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena was able to contain its net loss to 100 million euros ($129.78 million) in the first quarter as it slashed writedowns on deteriorating loans and kept its direct funding broadly steady.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-largest bank, is embroiled in a derivative scandal. Losses on the derivatives trade and massive provisions on bad debt forced the bank to report a mammoth 1.6 billion euro loss in the last quarter of 2012.
The Tuscan bank, the world's oldest bank still in business, was able to cut net writedowns on its loan books to 484 million euros, almost half the previous quarter.
The bank said its core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of a bank's capital strength, stood at 11.1 percent at the end of March, bolstered by state funds of about 4 billion euros the bank was forced to take to repair its balance sheet.
