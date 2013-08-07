MILAN Aug 7 Scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third biggest bank, posted a bigger than expected loss in the second quarter as it set aside more money to cover for souring loans.

The Tuscan lender reported a loss of 279.3 million euros ($372.00 million), its fifth consecutive quarterly loss on Wednesday. A Reuters poll of five analyst forecast an average loss of 150.6 million euros.

Like other Italian lenders, Monte dei Paschi increased loan writedowns to 545 million euros, up 12.5 percent on the previous quarter.

The bank said its Core Tier 1, a key measure of financial strenght, stood at 11 percent at the end of June, including the positive contribution of the state aid, from 11.1 percent at the end of March.

($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)