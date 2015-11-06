MILAN Nov 6 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di
Siena posted a 109 million euro net loss in the third
quarter due to the cost of closing a derivatives trade that had
been bleeding money at the lender for years, it said on Friday.
The Tuscan bank had already warned in September, when it
reached a settlement with Japanese bank Nomura to
terminate the so-called Alexandria trade, that this would cost
it 88 million euros after taxes.
Getting rid of Alexandria boosted the bank's core capital,
with the best-quality CET 1 ratio rising to 11.7 percent at the
end of September, a full percentage point above its end-June
level.
Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a
health check of European banks last year, said that in the nine
months to September it had booked a net profit of 84.7 million
euros.
However, bad loans - a major problem for the bank -
continued to rise and were up 5 percent since the end of 2014,
it said.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)