MILAN Jan 28 Troubled Italian lender Banca
Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted an annual profit for
the first time in five years, helped by a change in the way it
booked a derivative trade.
The bank, which brought forward its annual results by a week
to try to reassure investors after a violent sell-off in its
shares, ended 2015 with a net profit of 390 million euros ($427
million).
This was due to a gain of around 500 million euros stemming
from the restatement - requested by market watchdog Consob - of
the Alexandria derivative trade which has since been terminated.
Without that gain, and taking into account a number of
one-off items such as the bank's contribution to a rescue fund
for four small lenders, Monte dei Paschi would have closed the
year with a net loss of 110 million euros.
The bank said its gross and net stock of impaired loans had
decreased during the fourth quarter. Gross bad debts in
particular fell by 0.6 billion euros, although that included the
sale of 1 billion euros of non-performing loans finalised in
December 2015.
The bank said its liquidity position was "widely positive".
Direct funding stood at 119.3 billion euros, down 3.6
billion euros from a year earlier, the bank said, adding this
was due to lower repo funding from institutional counterparts.
Current accounts and customer deposits were up 7 percent
compared with end 2014, it said.
