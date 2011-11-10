* Q3 net income 42.2 mln euros vs 95.8 mln a year ago

* Has already funded over 20 pct institutional funding

* Core tier 1 at 10.5 pct end Sept including notes

MILAN, Nov 10 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted a 56 percent fall in third quarter net income on Thursday compared with a year earlier, due to a trading loss resulting from the turmoil on financial markets.

The bank, the world's oldest, said net income in the three months to September stood at 42.2 million euros ($57.3 million), hit by a trading loss of 38 million euros, compared with 95.8 million a year earlier. In the nine month period, net profit was 303.5 million euros, down 15 percent from a year ago.

The bank said it had already funded over 20 percent of institutional funding and over 50 percent of retail funding for 2012 as it seeks to counter a funding squeeze on wholesale debt markets due to the spreading euro zone debt crisis.

It said that at the end of September it had 25 billion euros of exposure to Italian government bonds, unchanged from end June. Its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.5 percent at the end of September, including some 300 million euros of notes to be converted into equity by the end of the year.

The bank launched a 2.15 billion euro capital increase earlier this year, but now faces an additional shortfall of 3.1 billion euros to meet European Banking Authority requirements -- almost equal to its market capitalisation.

Analysts say that because of the extra capital needs, the bank will have to delay repayment of 1.9 billion euros of government-sponsored bonds it used to shore up its capital in 2009, which have an expensive, non-tax deductible coupon of 8.5 percent.

Overshadowing Monte dei Paschi are also concerns over its exposure to Italian sovereign bonds.

"Despite its plain vanilla banking business model, MPS has dramatically increased its risk profile due to increased exposure to Italian government bonds," said Barclays Capital in a report this week, noting the total amount held by the bank was the highest in proportion to common tier 1 equity compared with peers.

The bank's 5-year credit default swaps, measuring the cost of insuring its debt, is the highest of Italy's three largest banks at around 480 basis points, up from around 180 basis points in May.

The stock has fallen more than 30 percent over the past three months. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Will Waterman)