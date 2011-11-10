* Q3 net income 42.2 mln euros vs 95.8 mln a year ago
MILAN, Nov 10 Italy's Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena posted a 56 percent fall in third
quarter net income on Thursday compared with a year earlier, due
to a trading loss resulting from the turmoil on financial
markets.
The bank, the world's oldest, said net income in the three
months to September stood at 42.2 million euros ($57.3 million),
hit by a trading loss of 38 million euros, compared with 95.8
million a year earlier. In the nine month period, net profit was
303.5 million euros, down 15 percent from a year ago.
The bank said it had already funded over 20 percent of
institutional funding and over 50 percent of retail funding for
2012 as it seeks to counter a funding squeeze on wholesale debt
markets due to the spreading euro zone debt crisis.
It said that at the end of September it had 25 billion euros
of exposure to Italian government bonds, unchanged from end
June. Its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.5 percent at the end of
September, including some 300 million euros of notes to be
converted into equity by the end of the year.
The bank launched a 2.15 billion euro capital increase
earlier this year, but now faces an additional shortfall of 3.1
billion euros to meet European Banking Authority requirements --
almost equal to its market capitalisation.
Analysts say that because of the extra capital needs, the
bank will have to delay repayment of 1.9 billion euros of
government-sponsored bonds it used to shore up its capital in
2009, which have an expensive, non-tax deductible coupon of 8.5
percent.
Overshadowing Monte dei Paschi are also concerns over its
exposure to Italian sovereign bonds.
"Despite its plain vanilla banking business model, MPS has
dramatically increased its risk profile due to increased
exposure to Italian government bonds," said Barclays Capital in
a report this week, noting the total amount held by the bank was
the highest in proportion to common tier 1 equity compared with
peers.
The bank's 5-year credit default swaps, measuring the cost
of insuring its debt, is the highest of Italy's three largest
banks at around 480 basis points, up from around 180 basis
points in May.
The stock has fallen more than 30 percent over the past
three months.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
