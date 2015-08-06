(Adds CEO quote, detail on Nomura exposure, no time frame for merger)

MILAN Aug 6 Monte dei Paschi di Siena on Thursday reported a net profit of 121 million euros ($132.22 million) and an increase in its core capital in the second quarter in a sign its long-running turnaround plan is bearing fruit.

The results mark the second consecutive quarter in the black for the Siena-based bank, which emerged as the weakest bank in a Europe-wide health check of the industry last year and has lost 14.6 billion euros in 2011-2014.

The bank, Italy's third-biggest bank by number of branches, has been cutting costs, slashing jobs and selling assets after being hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis and by a scandal over loss-making derivative trades.

The bank, which carried out a 3-billion euro capital increase this year, has been told by the European Central Bank to find a buyer quickly. Chief executive Fabrizio Viola said the ECB had given no time frame for when the bank should find a partner.

Monte dei Paschi's 121 million euro net profit was higher than analyst forecasts collected by Reuters, which ranged from a 60 million euro profit to a 10 million euro loss, and compared with a 179 million euro loss a year ago.

Its core capital was also much stronger than expected by analysts. The bank's common equity tier 1 transitional ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 11.3 percent at the end of June, up from 10.9 percent three months earlier and above a 10.2 percent minimum requirement set by the ECB.

The bank's total bad loans fell for the first time in several years. They were down 0.7 percent on the quarter, but remained high at 46.2 billion euros.

"The strong capital base is an important change for the bank," Viola said, noting the bank had now fully repaid 4.1 billion euros of state aid and was no longer reliant on government help for the first time since 2009.

Its capital base would be even stronger were it not for a derivative contract with Nomura which is costing the bank money and is at the centre of three judicial proceedings.

Monte dei Paschi is hoping it can reach a settlement with the Japanese company to close the trade, but it is also suing Nomura for damages both in Italy and in Britain. Nomura has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Chief Financial Officer Bernardo Mingrone said terminating the trade now would cost Monte dei Paschi 750 million euros, although he said the net impact on its balance sheet would be lower because some items were already accounted for. ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman)