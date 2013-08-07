(Recasts top, adds detail)

MILAN Aug 7 Scandal-hit Monte dei Paschi di Siena made a wider than expected loss in the second quarter due to higher writedowns for souring loans, making it harder for Italy's third-biggest bank to avoid partial nationalisation next year.

The Tuscan lender reported a loss of 279.3 million euros ($372 million) on Wednesday, its fifth consecutive quarterly loss and worse than the consensus forecast of 150.6 million euros from five analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank, which increased loan writedowns by 12.5 percent to 545 million euros from the previous quarter, said its Core Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 11 percent at the end of June, slipping from 11.1 percent at the end of March.

However that includes a state bailout of 4.1 billion euros the lender received earlier this year. Stripping the aid out, analysts estimate the Core Tier 1 would come in at around 6.9 percent, well below the 9 percent threshold set by the European Banking Authority and one of the weakest in Italy.

"The results are worse than expected on weak net interest income and high loan-loss provisions," said Fabrizio Bernardi, an analyst at Fidentiis.

The bank is at the centre of a judicial probe into its costly acquisition of a smaller rival in 2007 and loss-making derivative trades carried out by previous management, which exacerbated a capital shortfall and forced it to raise its request for state aid.

The bank is cutting 4,700 job, closing 400 branches, slashing loans and selling assets to try to fix its finances, which were badly stretched by the euro zone debt crisis.

But the European Commission is demanding that Monte dei Paschi, the world's oldest lender, toughen up its restructuring plan before it approves the recent state aid.

Monte dei Paschi has lost nearly 8 billion euros in the past two years, and most analysts expect it to close 2013 in the red too.

That would pave the way for partial nationalisation - if the bank is not able to pay a hefty annual 9 percent coupon on the state loans, it will have to issue shares to the Italian treasury for an equivalent amount. ($1 = 0.7508 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Stephen Jewkes and Tom Pfeiffer)