(Adds CEO comment, details)

MILAN Nov 6 Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena posted a 109-million euro net loss in the third quarter due to the cost of closing a derivatives trade that had been bleeding money at the lender for years, it said on Friday.

The Tuscan bank had already warned in September when it reached a settlement with Japanese bank Nomura to terminate the so-called Alexandria trade that this would cost it 88 million euros after taxes.

Closing the trade boosted the bank's capital, with the best-quality Common Equity Tier 1 ratio rising to 11.7 percent at the end of September, a full percentage point above the level at the end of June.

Monte dei Paschi, which emerged as the weakest lender in a review of European banks last year, said that in the nine months to September it had booked a net profit of 84.7 million euros.

If it ends 2015 in the black it would be the first annual profit at the bank in five years after losing 14.6 billion euros between 2011 and 2014.

Underlying earnings showed signs the bank, which was the only Italian lender to use state aid at the height of the euro zone crisis and also raised 8 billion euros from shareholders in cash calls this year and last, is slowly putting the worst behind it.

Net interest income, a measure of how much money a retail bank makes from its core business, rose 1.5 percent in the quarter, though that was mostly down to the fact it not longer faces interest rate payments having reimbursed the state aid.

However, bad loans, a major problem for Monte dei Paschi, whose loan portfolio has the highest proportion of soured debts among Italian banks, continued to rise.

Net problematic loans have risen 5 percent so far this year to stand at 24.4 billion euros, or more than one in five loans.

CEO Fabrizio Viola said the bank expected to sell 1.1 billion euros of bad loans in the fourth quarter, bringing the total for 2015 to 2.1 billion euros. He also hoped to take advantage of an economic recovery after three years of recession.

"The economic environment has started to improve, but it is too early to see a significant impact for the bank. However, this is a good situation that, if confirmed, would allow us to work in an easier environment, particularly in terms of loans and credit quality," he said.

The bank has been told by the European central Bank to find a merger partner, but no buyers have materialised so far. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Valentina Za and David Clarke)