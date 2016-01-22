MILAN Jan 22 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi said on Friday its board would meet on January 28 to analyse the main preliminary results for the 2015 financial year.

Final 2015 results will be analysed by the board on February 5, followed by a presentation to the market.

On Thursday a source said the lender had brought forward the release of its 2015 results to Jan. 28 from Feb. 5. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)