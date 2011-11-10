* Confident will be allowed to count notes as core capital

* Q3 net income 42.2 mln euros vs 95.8 mln a year ago

* Has already funded more than 20 pct institutional bonds

* Core Tier 1 ratio 10.5 pct at end-Sept including notes (Adds quotes from general manager)

By Silvia Aloisi

MILAN, Nov 10 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) said it would not pay back 1.9 billion euros of government-sponsored bonds for now as it seeks to avoid another capital increase to meet tougher European requirements.

Monte Paschi, the world's oldest bank, completed a 2.15 billion euro capital increase earlier this year but now faces an additional shortfall of 3.1 billion euros to meet European Banking Authority requirements -- almost equal to its market capitalisation.

General Manager Antonio Vigni told analysts in a conference call on Thursday that the bank would do "everything possible" to avoid having to go to the market again to raise capital.

He said he was confident Monte Paschi would be allowed to count almost all of 1.3 billion euros of convertible instruments, known as Fresh, as core capital, thereby reducing the capital shortfall.

The bank also said it would delay repayment of the so-called Tremonti bonds, government-sponsored paper it used to shore up its capital in 2009, which have an expensive, non-tax-deductible coupon of 8.5 percent.

Highlighting the funding squeeze that has been hitting Italian banks since a spreading debt crisis engulfed the euro zone's third-largest economy, the bank said it had refinancing agreements in place with the European Central Bank for 12-15 billion euros.

Italian lenders have effectively been shut out of wholesale debt markets and are increasingly relying on the ECB for cheap funding.

Monte Paschi, however, said it had already funded more than 20 percent of institutional bonds and more than 50 percent of retail bonds for 2012 as it seeks to counter the funding freeze.

It said that at the end of September it held 25 billion euros of Italian government bonds, unchanged from the end of June -- an exposure which has weighed heavily on its shares in recent months.

"Despite its plain vanilla banking business model, MPS has dramatically increased its risk profile due to increased exposure to Italian government bonds," Barclays Capital said in a report this week, noting the total amount held by the bank was the highest in its peer group in proportion to common tier 1 equity.

The bank's five-year credit default swaps, measuring the cost of insuring its debt, is the highest of Italy's three largest banks at around 480 basis points, up from around 180 basis points in May.

Its stock has fallen more than 30 percent over the past three months.

Monte Paschi earlier on Thursday posted a 56 percent fall in third-quarter profit due to a trading loss resulting from the turmoil on financial markets.

Net income in the three months to September was 42.2 million euros ($57.3 million), including a trading loss of 38 million euros. Year-earlier net income was 95.8 million euros.

Its core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.5 percent at the end of September, including some 300 million euros of notes to be converted into equity by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.736 Euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Will Waterman and John Wallace)