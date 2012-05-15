MILAN May 15 Italy's third biggest lender,
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Tuesday its
net profit fell 61 percent in the first quarter and bad loans
rose as the Italian economy plunged deeper into a recession.
It said there was no clear signal of a possible improvement
in macroeconomic conditions in the short- or medium-term.
Monte dei Paschi, whose rating stands just above "junk"
after a downgrade by U.S. rating agency Moody's overnight, said
revenues were up 1.4 percent at 1.5 billion euros thanks to
trading gains and a recovery in fees. Costs fell 1.2 percent
year-on-year.
The bank said its Core Tier 1 ratio stood at 10.5 percent,
including 1.9 billion euros of government-sponsored bonds,
compared with 10.3 percent at the end of 2011. Stripping off
those bonds, the end-2011 level was 8.5 percent.
Monte dei Paschi said gross bad loans increased by 4.9
percent compared with the last quarter of 2011.
The bank, regarded as one of Europe's most vulnerable
because it must plug a 3.3 billion euros capital shortfall by
June to meet tougher requirements by regulators, said it had
completed two of the three planks of its plan to fill the gap.
CEO Fabrizio Viola said last week this accounted for over 50
percent of the shortfall.
The remaining capital deficit is due to be plugged through
asset disposals, but the bank said in its result statements it
could not say what outcome negotiations under way on this issue
would have. It said that any remaining shortfall would be filled
through "alternative capital strengthening measures, and, if
possible, of a temporary nature."
The bank has so far ruled out a capital increase.
Monte dei Paschi was jolted last week by news it is being
investigated for alleged market manipulation and obstruction of
regulators over the pricey acquisition of smaller Italian lender
Antonveneta in 2007.
