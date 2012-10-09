SIENA, Italy Oct 9 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena could scrap an existing 4 percent ceiling for voting rights if this was seen as undermining the outcome of a 1 billion euro capital increase to be launched by 2015, its chairman said on Tuesday.

Currently only the bank's top shareholder, a charitable foundation with strong ties to local politicians, enjoys voting rights above the 4 percent threshold.

Voting rights for all other investors are capped at 4 percent.

"Should the 4 percent limit be a hurdle for the good outcome of the capital increase, it will be modified," Alessandro Profumo told a shareholder meeting.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)