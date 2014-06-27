MILAN, June 27 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena said on Friday it had raised 4.99 billion euros
($6.81 billion) through the sale of new shares, boosting its
capital base and increasing the chances it could pass an EU
review of bank assets.
In a statement, the Tuscan-bank, said the highly-dilutive
rights issue was 99.85 percent subscribed, adding that
unsubscribed rights will be offered on the market July 1-7.
"It's a positive result for the bank and the state," Chief
Executive Fabrizio Viola said in the statement.
The bank, which was bailed out by the Italian state after
being hit by the sovereign debt crisis and by a derivative
scandal, has said it will use proceeds from the capital increase
to pay back 3 billion euros of state aid out of a total of 4.1
billion euros.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)