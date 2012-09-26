Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has given a mandate to Rothschild to sell the leasing activities it put on the block in its last business plan, two sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.
The bank declined to comment.
The sale is part of an asset disposal plan that also includes the sale of a stake in regional bank Biverbanca and consumer credit unit Consum.it.
Monte Paschi, the country's third-biggest lender, was forced to request state aid in June to plug a capital shortfall and meet tougher European requirements.
The leasing business accounts for 70 percent of MPS Leasing & Factoring and had loans of around 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion)in 2011.
Mediobanca said in a note the Leasing & Factoring division had a book value of around 320 million euros, adding the sale of the whole unit could raise Core Tier 1 capital by about 50 basis points.
According to a media report, General Electric, BNP Paribas and some private equity firms could be interested in the leasing business.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia