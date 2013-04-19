FLORENCE, April 19 The Bundesbank has rejected a request by Italian prosecutors to freeze assets belonging to Japanese bank Nomura and held in Germany, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Prosecutors investigating alleged fraud involving Monte dei Paschi di Siena are seeking to seize up to 1.95 billion euros funds from Nomura through Europe's Target 2 interbank payment system.

"The Bundesbank says that they cannot act through the channels indicated by Italian magistrates," one of the sources said.

(Reporting By Silvia Ognibene)