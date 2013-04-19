BRIEF-Banca Mediolanum total net inflows in Feb.at EUR 438 million
* Total net inflows in February at 438 million euros ($462.40 million)
FLORENCE, April 19 The Bundesbank has rejected a request by Italian prosecutors to freeze assets belonging to Japanese bank Nomura and held in Germany, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
Prosecutors investigating alleged fraud involving Monte dei Paschi di Siena are seeking to seize up to 1.95 billion euros funds from Nomura through Europe's Target 2 interbank payment system.
"The Bundesbank says that they cannot act through the channels indicated by Italian magistrates," one of the sources said.

MUMBAI, March 7 India's top e-commerce company Flipkart is holding talks with investors to raise up to $1 billion in one of its biggest funding rounds so far, a source familiar with developments said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 8 Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.