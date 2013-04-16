BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 16 Japan's Nomura rejected accusations of wrongdoing by prosecutors in the Italian city of Siena as part of a probe into deals the bank set up for Monte dei Paschi.
Italian prosecutors have ordered the seizure of 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) of assets from Nomura as part of investigations into suspected fraud at troubled lender MPS.
"No Nomura assets have been seized," the bank said in a statement. "We will take all appropriate steps to protect our position and will vigorously contest any suggestions of wrongdoing in this matter." (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.