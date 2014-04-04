MILAN, April 4 The former controlling
shareholder in Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on
Friday it and two new Latin American investors in the Italian
bank had committed to not selling their respective holdings for
at least 16 months.
In a statement, the foundation detailed the shareholder pact
it struck with Fintech Advisory, which has acquired a 4.5
percent stake in Monte dei Paschi, and BTG Pactual Europe, which
bought 2 percent of the Tuscan bank.
The two funds would keep their stakes unchanged after a 3.0
billion euro capital increase scheduled to be launched by the
bank at the end of May, the statement said, while the foundation
had committed to keep a stake of 2.5 percent.
It said Fintech had committed to a 24-month lock-up period
during which not to sell its shares, while for BTG Pactual the
lock-up will last 16 months.
Under the pact, the foundation will have the right to
propose its own candidate to be the bank's chairman among a
joint slate of board nominees, while the two funds would have
the right to choose the chief executive.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)