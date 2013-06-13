SIENA, Italy, June 13 Banca Monte dei Paschi di
Siena should not rush to scrap the 4 percent cap on
shareholder voting rights that has discouraged potential new
investors, newly-elected Siena mayor Bruno Valentini said on
Thursday.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's No.3 bank, is at the centre of a
judicial investigation into derivatives trades that forced it to
book a loss of nearly 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion). The bank,
considered the weakest among large Italian banks, had to ask the
state for help to replenish its capital base and its management
wants to encourage new investors.
The city of Siena, which Valentini represents, has the power
to appoint four out of 14 members in the governing body of Monte
Paschi's main shareholder, the Fondazione Monte dei Paschi di
Siena, according to the banking foundation's new by-laws.
Sources close to the matter told Reuters last week the
board, which is meeting today, would consider calling an
extraordinary shareholders' meeting to approve changing its
bylaws.
"We hear that we can't find investors interested in buying a
stake in Monte dei Paschi as they are worried about the Italian
economic crisis. Thus said, it probably makes no sense to insist
at this point in time on modyfying the 4 percent cap," Valentini
said in a statement.
Current rules limit voting rights at Monte dei Paschi to 4
percent for all shareholders except top investor Fondazione
Monte dei Paschi, a not for profit foundation which owns 33.7
percent of the bank.
In his statement, Valentini noted that UniCredit,
Italy's biggest bank, has a 5 percent cap on voting rights for
its shares.
Shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena were up 0.71 percent at
1137 GMT, outperforming a 0.76 percent fall in the European
banking index.
The bank needs to present a restructuring plan to the
European Commission by June 17 in order to obtain its approval
for the state bailout it received in February.
($1 = 0.7498 euros)
(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei and Silvia Ognibene; Writing by
Lisa Jucca; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)