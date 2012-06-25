MILAN, June 25 Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were up 1 percent in early trade on Monday, outperforming a negative banking sector, on talks about a possible issuance of government-backed bonds to plug a capital shortfall.

Two sources close to the matter said on Saturday that the bank was is in talks with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy about issuing at least 1 billion euros of government-backed bonds.

Monte dei Paschi has been struggling to fill a 3.3 billion euros capital deficit by end-June to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority (EBA).

After opening negative, shares in the bank were up 0.8 percent at 0713 GMT, outperforming a slightly negative Milan's blue-chip index. The European banking index was down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)