UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN, June 25 Shares in Italy's Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were up 1 percent in early trade on Monday, outperforming a negative banking sector, on talks about a possible issuance of government-backed bonds to plug a capital shortfall.
Two sources close to the matter said on Saturday that the bank was is in talks with the Treasury and the Bank of Italy about issuing at least 1 billion euros of government-backed bonds.
Monte dei Paschi has been struggling to fill a 3.3 billion euros capital deficit by end-June to meet tougher requirements set by the European Banking Authority (EBA).
After opening negative, shares in the bank were up 0.8 percent at 0713 GMT, outperforming a slightly negative Milan's blue-chip index. The European banking index was down 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts