MILAN Jan 28 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena rose as much as 6 percent on Monday morning
the Bank of Italy approved on Saturday the Tuscan lender request
for state aid.
The Bank of Italy's backing was the final stage required to
free up the 3.9 billion euros of state loans for Italy's third
biggest lender, which last week revealed loss-making derivatives
trades that could cost it 720 million euros.
At 0820 GMT Monte Paschi shares are up 4 percent at 0.2704
while Milan's blue chip index is up 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Antonella Ciancio)