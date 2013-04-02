BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of French indices
* Soitec SA and Tarkett SA to be included in the CAC Mid 60 index
MILAN, April 2 Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Italy's third bigegst lender, were suspended for excessive losses on Tuesday after the bank reported a bigger-than-expected loss for 2012.
The stock was indicated down 10.3 percent at 0.17 euros by 0853 GMT, extending earlier losses. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday called on Congress to raise the federal debt ceiling at the "earliest opportunity" as the Treasury announced the first of several expected cash management measures to avoid a U.S. default.
WASHINGTON, March 9 EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt said on Thursday he is not convinced that carbon dioxide from human activity is the main driver of climate change and said he wants Congress to weigh in on whether CO2 is a harmful pollutant that should be regulated.