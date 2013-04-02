BRIEF-Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
* Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
MILAN, April 2 Italian market watchdog Consob has banned short-selling on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said in a statement.
Consob said the ban came into force at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.
The stock, which was suspended from trading several times on Tuesday due to excessive losses, shed 6.3 percent by 1242 GMT. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)
* Euronext says real estate firm Klepierre leaves CAC 40, to be replaced by IT firm Atos
NEW YORK, March 9 Facing a Justice Department suit claiming it misrepresented the quality of loans underlying tens of billions of dollars of mortgage-backed securities sold between 2005 and 2007, Barclays claimed this week that the government’s suit is based on an overly expansive interpretation of a 1989 law intended to protect U.S. banks from self-dealing insiders.
WASHINGTON, March 9 A Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system passed through a second congressional panel on Thursday, despite controversy among lawmakers, hospitals and insurers about its unknown costs and impact on coverage.