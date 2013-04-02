MILAN, April 2 Italian market watchdog Consob has banned short-selling on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's shares on Tuesday and Wednesday, it said in a statement.

Consob said the ban came into force at 1230 GMT on Tuesday.

The stock, which was suspended from trading several times on Tuesday due to excessive losses, shed 6.3 percent by 1242 GMT. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)